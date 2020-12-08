Dorothy Howard Norton, 98, passed away on December 1, 2020 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community of complications of COVID-19.
Dorothy was born in New Hampton on September 24, 1922, to John Henry Howard and Mildred Elliott Howard. She graduated from New Hampton High School in May of 1940 and the University of Iowa in December of 1943.
On December 23, 1943, Dorothy married John Searles Norton in Iowa City. They then moved to New London, Connecticut, where John was awaiting a submarine for service in World War II. Dorothy worked in Chicago for Great Western Railroad while John was serving in the war. After his return in December 1945, they moved to Iowa City (1946), then Pittsburgh (1948), and finally Minneapolis (1951). Dorothy moved to Waverly in 2016.
She was an avid reader and she and John enjoyed travelling and sailing together on Lake Superior. Dorothy was a life-long member of the American Association of University Women and was an election judge in Minnesota and St. Paul for many years.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Marilyn Norton, of St. Paul, Minnesota, Barbara (Mark) Hanawalt, of Waverly, and Gregory Norton, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Melany (Robb) Boughman, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Michael (Justine Sasanfar) Hanawalt, of Tallahassee, Florida, Matthew (Brenda Aguilar) Hanawalt, of Busan, South Korea, David (Zara) Hanawalt, of Pittsburgh, and Daniel (Julie) Hanawalt, of Waverly; nine great grandchildren, sister, Marjorie (Richard) Natvig, of New Hampton; and three nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2009 and her parents.
A private family memorial and interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the Norton family with arrangements.