Dorothy Leila Heering, 93, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Dorothy was born on May 24, 1927, in Bay City, Michigan, the daughter of Alvin and Clara (Selman) Green of rural Linwood, Michigan. She attended country school to the 8th grade and later graduated from the Pinconning High School. Dorothy then attended Michigan State University and Manchester College graduating with her Bachelor of Arts Degree. She would go on to obtain her Master’s Degree from Valparaiso University. On June 5, 1948, Dorothy was united in marriage to Martin Heering in Bay City, Michigan. They shared a wonderful marriage of 72 years. Dorothy spent her life as a third-grade teacher teaching in Knox, Indiana; Winamac, Indiana; and Waverly-Shell Rock School District in Waverly, Iowa, retiring in 1992. Her specialty was reading development and was Iowa Reading Teacher of the Year in 1982.
Dorothy was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church; Eastern Star where she was past Worthy Matron; Delta Kappa Gamma where she was past president; American Legion Auxiliary where she was past president; P.E.O. International, and AMVETS Auxiliary. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed traveling with Martin and playing cards.
Dorothy’s memory is honored by: husband, Martin Heering, of Waverly; two sons, John (Carolyn), of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Donald, of Los Angeles; and a grandson, John Martin Heering. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation is open to the public, family will not be present, and will be held on Wednesday, December 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance. Private graveside services will then be held at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating and Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 176 giving honors. Memorials may be directed to Waverly-Shell Rock Schools Foundation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.