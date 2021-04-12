Dorothy M. Westendorf, 95, of Tripoli, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli, with Rev. Megan Graves officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Dorothy’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com
Dorothy Marie, daughter of Henry and Elsa (Lehmkuhl) Tegtmeier was born Aug. 11, 1925, at the family’s home, rural Sumner. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner. Dorothy began her education in the St. John’s Lutheran Church-Buck Creek Parochial School and graduated from Sumner High School in 1943. Following graduation, she received her teaching certificate and taught at Dayton Township and Fremont Township. On June 14, 1945, she was united in marriage with Arnold Westendorf at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. The couple farmed in the Tripoli area, retiring in 1985. Dorothy was a longtime active member at Grace Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, was involved in WELCA, Quilting and other offices. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, cooking, and music (played piano, organ and singer). Shortly after Arnold’s death Sept. 12, 2015, Dorothy resided at Gernand Independent Living in Strawberry Point, until moving to Lincolnwood Assisted Living in Edgewood and most recently at the Edgewood Convalescent Home.
Dorothy is survived by her two children, Gayl (Laura) Westendorf, of Walnut Creek, California, and Mary (Dallas) Rathe, of Lamont; six grandchildren, Todd (Robyn) Rathe, Tim (Carol) Rathe, Dolores (Steve) Hughes, Ryan (Clancy) Rathe, John (Stephanie) Westendorf, and Amanda (Ryan Mahoney) Westendorf; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, Arnold, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Paul and Trent Rathe; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ervin Westendorf and Malinda Westendorf.