Dorothy Mathilda White, 87, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away early Thursday morning, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Waverly Health Care Center.
Dorothy was born March 5, 1933, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Claude Xavier and Mathilda (Juenemann) Bresson. She attended school in Waterloo and graduated from East High School in 1951. On Dec. 8, 1956, Dorothy was united in marriage to George White at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple resides in Waverly their entire married life. Dorothy worked for the Koehring Crane Company in Waverly from 1956 until 1986, when she and George retired.
Dorothy’s memory is honored by her husband of 64 years, George; two sisters, Betty Curtis and Loretta (Dean) Priebe; three brothers, Claude (Helen) Bresson, Gerald (Jill) Bresson and Larry Bresson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, James, Kenneth, Robert, Kerry, and John in infancy; and two sisters, Adeline Bresson and Virginia Kirkpatrick.
There will be a private family funeral services with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating, and burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. The private service can be viewed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page beginning at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A public visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.