Douglas, “Doug” L. Stuart, 70 of Watertown, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center.
Doug was born on July 5, 1950, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Carroll and Carolyn (nee Rutherford) Stuart. He graduated from Grinnell-Newburg High School in 1969. On July 22, 1972, he married Beth Rasmussen in Mitchellville, Iowa. They had nearly 48 wonderful loving years together and raised two wonderful sons, David and Adam.
Doug was a “jack-of-all-trades” and owing to his many talents enjoyed a lifetime of various careers. During his younger years in Iowa, he worked in maintenance at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. The excitement and recreation of living in the west lead the family to Colorado where Doug was a miner with the Climax Molybdenum Co. in Leadville, Colorado. While in Colorado he also acquired his machinist training at the Rocky Mountain Community College in Denver. A further move took them to Rexburg, Idaho for several years where he and Beth owned a leather and shoe repair business and later he became head of maintenance at a Child Development Center in Idaho Falls. Doug and family later returned to Iowa, living in both Waverly and Plainfield, Iowa. Doug was then employed as a machinist at Viking Pump, Criterion, and John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo, Iowa. Doug retired from John Deere in 2012. Following retirement, Doug and Beth moved to Watertown, WI so that they could be closer to their son, David, and family. He loved watching the grandchildren grow up and participate in their school activities.
Doug wasn’t all work! He greatly enjoyed the outdoors (especially in the west). He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and camper. He was a member of several sportsmen clubs and enjoyed trap shooting. He was a good mechanic and liked tinkering with cars and engines, as well as painting cars in his younger years. Additionally, Doug enjoyed woodworking and carving, especially using wood and metal lathes. He made many beautiful items for family and friends.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Beth Stuart; son, David (Melinda) Stuart; grandchildren, Lily and Charles Stuart of Hales Corners, WI; sister, Ellen (Delmar) Lender of Grinnell, Iowa; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank you” to the many doctors who provided care and more recently the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their kind and loving care of Doug and Beth.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents; son, Adam; brother, Danny; and sister, Sandy.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date at the Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.