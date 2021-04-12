Doug Bell Passed from this life into eternity, December 26, 2020. He was born July 31, 1943, raised in his hometown of Tripoli, Iowa, He was the son of the late Laverne and Alice (Monaghan) Bell. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruthanne (Joens) Bell, August 4, 1963.
Doug received his degree in Economics at The College at Brockport, State University of New York, attended Iowa State University (BS) and Tripoli Community Schools in Iowa.
He enjoyed his years of work: The military (serving in Greenland), Administration Manager at Owens-Illinois Glass Company, Director of Finance at Massey Ferguson, Community Relations Administrator at Michelin (Greenville, South Carolina) , and CEO at Goodwill Industries (Upstate, South Carolina).
Doug was an active member of Lutheran Church of Our Saviour in Greenville, South Carolina, serving on the church council, Sunday school teacher, God’s Pantry and Meals on Wheels volunteer. Doug had a generous heart and kind spirit and loved playing Santa Claus at Christmas to the delight of children at the church.
Surviving Doug are a son, Eric D. Bell, of Greer, a daughter and son-in-law, Kirsten and Jeff Jones, of Greenville, South Carolina; a sister Shirley Drewis, of Plainfield, Iowa, along with many other family members; sisters and brothers-in-law, and generations of nieces, nephews who will all miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruthanne in 2012, his mother, Alice Monaghan Bell, in 1992 father, Laverne Keith Bell, in 1979 And a brother, Ronald, in 1949.
A private memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour (2600 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29615) at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021.
The family will receive friends following the service using COVID safety protocols.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.