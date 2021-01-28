WAVERLY – Whenever Morgan Aikey’s number has been called, she has responded in the best of ways.
Earlier in the season, when junior forward Trinidee Moore missed a couple of games with an ankle injury, Aikey, also a junior, stepped into the starting lineup and contributed key minutes for the Go-Hawks.
Fast forward to Tuesday night. W-SR was without starter Annika Behrends, who suffered a shoulder injury at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association girls state tournament last weekend, and Aikey slid into the starting five. Not only did she provide shutdown defense, she also unleashed her lethal shot from beyond the arc to help W-SR to a 57-37 win at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Aikey hit a pair of 3-point field goals, including in the opening and closing minutes Tuesday night.
“The biggest thing is she’s getting better every day because she didn’t play last year,” W-SR coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “And there’s some untapped potential in there that we’re still trying to drag out of her. She’s so athletic and so fast, but she lacks some confidence in herself. Making a couple shots (Tuesday) could go a long way with helping that confidence. Whether she starts or comes off the bench, she’s certainly a huge piece of what this team can do.”
Indeed. Whether Aikey is filling in as a spot starter or the first one off the bench, she’s a big part of the Go-Hawks’ sustained success in 2020-21. Another telling aspect of the Go-Hawks’ resiliency was how they responded without Behrends in the lineup. The Go-Hawks’ junior’s absence didn’t seem to be much of a problem.
W-SR jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led 12-5 after the first quarter. Abbie Draper knocked down a pair of free throws to widen the margin to 18-7 less than two minutes into the second. Later on, freshman Brenna Bodensteiner drained a 3-pointer to push W-SR’s lead to 25-11. Junior Lindsey Overmann swished a 3 of her own to make it a 15-point W-SR cushion.
“Usually when someone is getting taken out of the game, whether they’re getting guarded defensively, someone always is there to step up,” said Draper, who posted a game-high 14 points, five rebounds, two steals and four blocks. “And we’re so good at that. Every single game, someone is there to hit 3s – whether that’s Morgan, Sasha (Wilson), Lindsey, Brenna, whoever it is, they always are stepping up. That’s really beneficial for our team.”
No matter what kind of adversity the No. 7-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (12-2) have stared at this season, they have found a way to overcome it. If you needed more proof, well, W-SR began the season with a big weakness: perimeter shooting.
That’s not the case any longer. If anything, the 3-ball has become a weapon of sorts for the Go-Hawks, who now have around a handful of capable and confident shooters, who not only can upend a game but also take pressure off of Draper in the post. Four Go-Hawks converted from beyond the arc Tuesday. As a team, the Go-Hawks made six 3s. Just last week, Moore set the school record with seven 3s in one game.
“It certainly was a hidden weapon for a long time, or maybe it wasn’t a weapon when it was hidden,” Greg Bodensteiner said. “But I really think the fact that Trin had that ankle (injury) for a while and couldn’t play, and we were forced to go deeper into our rotation than we probably had prior to that. And we’ve gotten a huge boost from Lindsey. She’s making some shots, she’s playing really solid defense. Brenna gives us a few minutes here and there and has the ability to make shots. The fact that they’ve added a little bit of a dimension of that ability to shoot from the perimeter I think has added confidence for some of those other kids as well.”
W-SR overcame more adversity after an erratic third quarter. Turnovers threatened to derail the game for the home team in the third frame. Forest City used a 7-1 run to pull within five points at 32-27 with just over five minutes left on the clock. But the visitors were held to just one point the rest of the quarter. Draper scored five points, while Brenna Bodensteiner knocked down a 3 at the buzzer to help W-SR take a 41-28 lead into the fourth.
The Go-Hawks again had to step up to the plate when Draper was forced to the bench with four fouls. Insert: Emma Hansel, who helped keep Forest City’s shooters at bay while controlling the paint. Hansel, a senior, also has provided a big depth factor. More times than not, her effectiveness on the floor provides a spark of confidence and energy to her teammates.
Hansel posted one rebounds in six minutes of playing time, but most of her efforts went beyond the box score. Wilson finished with 10 points and a team-high six assists, while Overmann had eight. Moore recorded nine points.
“We had a little stretch there at the start of the third quarter where they made it a five-point game and we weren’t at our best, but our response from there was fantastic,” Greg Bodensteiner said.
W-SR 57, FOREST CITY 37
Forest City …… 5 15 8 9 – 37
W-SR ................ 12 19 10 17 – 57
Forest City: Good 0, Caylor 11, Dillavou 11, Anderson 0, Miller 12, Lambert 0, Anderson 3.
W-SR: Moore 9, Holmquist 0, Aikey 6, Wilson 10, Draper 14, Smith 4, Bodensteiner 3, Overmann 8, Mwangi 0, Eggena 3, Hansel 0.