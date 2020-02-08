Coming into Saturday's Class 1A sectional tournament, Nashua-Plainfield head wrestling coach Al Frost had two goals in mind:
1. Finish in the final top two.
2. Qualify as many wrestlers as possible for districts.
As the tournament unfolded in Nashua, it quickly became clear first place was going to be awarded to either the Huskies or Denver, and it was going to be close.
But Frost wasn't wavering. A top-two spot was locked up, and plenty of his wrestlers had already qualified.
"I wasn’t extremely concerned," Frost said.
That lack of emotion shifted quite quickly, however, as the tournament quite literally came down to the final match.
In a truly neck-and-neck finish, Nashua-Plainfield edged out the Cyclones by half a point — 241-240.5 — to win the sectional title.
"I’m pumped up," Frost said. "I’m jacked up for the guys. I’m hoping we can keep this momentum up for another week."
In addition to winning sectionals, eight Nashua-Plainfield wrestlers qualified individually for districts, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Cyclone Center in Denver:
- Garret Rinken (1st in 106-pound division)
- Jakob Whitinger (1st in 113)
- Trey Nelson (1st in 126)
- Kyler Hackman (2nd in 132)
- McKade Munn (2nd in 138)
- Shane Hillesheim (1st in 152)
- Cael Brunner (2nd in 160)
- Evan Kalainoff (1st in 182)
"It’s very exciting," Frost continued. "Obviously, Denver’s a very solid program. They’ve been tough the last few years and they’re tough this year.
"It’s a good feeling. It’s really nice to be able to win another sectional, especially over a team with the quality of Denver."
Now, Nashua-Plainfield and other teams including Denver have to prepare for a quick turnaround — the Cyclones will be hosting the Class 1A regionals on Tuesday night in Denver against Beckman Catholic. The Huskies will face Martensdale-St. Marys at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Frost already had a talk with his Huskies in preparation for Tuesday. He came into this weekend telling N-P that sectionals were Phase 1, and now their minds have to quickly focus on Phase 2.
"If we looked beyond anywhere today, we weren’t going to be focused on every match like we needed to," Frost said. "So now, we’re going to have practice Monday morning, get our heads together, find out who the pairings are, and then we’ll go back to work."
While the Cyclones suffered quite a shocking loss in the team standings, losing by half a point, they qualified a staggering 11 wresters for districts — three more than Nashua-Plainfield:
- Joe Ebaugh (2nd in 113)
- Chase Lyons (2nd in 120)
- Jacob Moore (2nd in 126)
- Isaac Schimmels (1st in 132)
- Gabe Lewis (1st in 138)
- Brody Shover (2nd in 145)
- Ben Foelske (2nd in 152)
- John Ebaugh (1st in 160)
- Brennen Graber (1st in 170)
- Nathan Eggena (2nd in 182)
- Trever Dorn (2nd in 195)
In addition, three wrestlers from North Butler-Clarksville qualified for districts, along with two wrestlers from Sumner-Fredericksburg:
North Butler-Clarksville (3rd in team standings)
- Kolben Miller (2nd in 170)
- Jase Wiebke (1st in 220)
- Chet Buss (1st in 285)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (4th)
- Owen Kime (1st in 145)
- Treyten Steffen (1st in 195)