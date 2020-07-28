PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester.
Students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Those students earned the high honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jacob Downing, a Software Engineering major from Shell Rock, was included on the list.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
