When I arrived in Charles city in the fall of 1958, the Uptown Café on the southwest corner of Main and Kelly just south across the street from Central Park, was the most popular eatery in downtown Charles City.
Housed in an ornate 19th Century white limestone two-story building, the Uptown was noted for its good food served by friendly waitresses in a casual setting. The café attracted both the factory worker trade as well as those in businesses and professions. It was sort of a culinary melting pot where everyone mingled together in a comfortable, friendly atmosphere.
The Uptown served home style cooking dating back to the mid 1930s. In the 1950s, Sammy (the Greek) Tjiros, brought the Uptown business to a new level with his Greek and American lunches topped off by generous slices of scrumptious pies baked fresh every day by his talented wife who knew her way around the kitchen as much as Sammy did.
In 1957, Dale and Doris Adams took over as the Uptown proprietors. Business at the Uptown flourished as the Adams couple remodeled the building, expanded the menu offering to include steaks direct from their cattle operation, which was halfway between Charles City and New Hampton, and were open from 6:00 a.m. to midnight. Run by the Adams, the Uptown was the place to go downtown for a great dinner and a drink or two. But it was equally popular for breakfast and lunch – even between meals it was a great gathering spot for morning coffee groups to meet and chit chat. A large double-table booth near the kitchen service window easily accommodated a dozen men, and if necessary, a couple more could be squeezed in. Included in the coffee group were doctors, lawyers, accountants, merchants, and other businessmen. Even clergymen joined in.
The range of conversational topics was as diverse as those who were gathered round, but stories of hunting and fishing always topped the list. After wild turkeys were introduced in northeast Iowa several years ago, turkey hunting became a hot-topic item at the back booth. Anything connected with wild turkeys was bantered back and forth such as blinds, decoys, and even the variety of turkey callers. When Ed Duroe brought his hand-held, wood-box turkey caller to the table one morning, I knew in an instant that I had to get one for my dad who loved to receive unique gifts.
Ed’s source of box callers was from an old hunter up in Allamakee County, who picked up a few dollars making them for seasoned turkey hunters as well as those like myself who wanted them as novelties. On the day Ed delivered my caller to me at the back booth, Dr. Paul Mork, Senior Pastor at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City, was sitting next to me. He had never seen one before, and he was thoroughly intrigued with the caller. Unabashedly, he begged Ed to show him how to work it. “Quack, Quack, Quack”, it resonated in Ed’s experienced hands, and all eyes of the Uptown customers focused on that turkey caller box. To the tried and true turkey hunters present, it was pure music to their ears. Ed handed the caller to Dr. Mork and said, “Give it a try.”
“Quack, Quack, Quack”, again filled the Uptown, and as a first time user, Dr. Mork had it down pat. It was obvious to everyone that he had a knack for making it “Quack”. All the while, standing behind him was Berniece, the blond waitress, who was amusedly taking it all in.
While the good Dr. continued to enjoy making the box quack, Berniece, quickly disappeared into the lounge bar at the back of the Uptown, grabbed a large colorful ceramic turkey, which decorated a shelf behind the bar, returned to our booth, and set the turkey on the table right in front of Dr. Mork. With a hearty laugh for all to hear, she patted him on the shoulder, and pointing to the caller, said, “See – it really works.” Someone in our group winked at Berniece and said, “It doesn’t get any better than this!
The Adams Uptown probably was as close to a gold mine as any café could be, especially in small town Iowa, and for more than 30 years the Adams Uptown prospered, but times changed with the passing years as did the ownership of the Uptown. Today, that nostalgic old restaurant is just a memory and in its place is an upscale jewelry store, which the owner has meticulously restored to its original 19th century glory.