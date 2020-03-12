Winter months can be a drag with frigid temps below zero and endless amounts of snow to shovel. We often experience a “lull” with students being motivated to practice their band instruments during these winter months, too.
So, to ramp the excitement back up, the Waverly-Shell Rock fifth- and sixth-grade bands had a competition during January and February with the winners receiving free ice cream. First place received a large blizzard, second place received a medium blizzard, third place received a small blizzard, and honorable mention students received a free DQ treat of their choice.
Students kept track of the days they practiced at home with a parent’s signature for each day of practice. They also had opportunities to figure out how to play Happy Birthday and record themselves playing it.
Days of practice and video submissions resulted in collecting a certain amount of points. After tallying up the points, we had some outstanding results. A special thanks to Dairy Queen for the discounted certificate prices.
In our fifth-grade band, we had some ties for first place. First place winners were Brady Zeien, Dawn Meyer-Lillibridge, Owen Neuendorf, Jacob Poppe, Kaylin Kibbee, and Addy Tucke. Second place winner was Taylor Badura and our third place winner was Calvin Gunderson. We also had 42 honorable mention students. Congrats to these fifth-graders for their hard work.
Our sixth-grade band also had some ties. First place winners were Addison Shoultz, Lucas Geerts, and Nile Epley. Second place winner was Cayla Rosendahl and third place winner was Avery Corcoran. Honorable mention winners consisted of 23 students. Congrats to these sixth-graders for their hard work.