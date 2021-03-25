Dr. Bruce T. Kruse, 90, of Quincy, Illinois, died on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:48 a.m. in Blessing Hospital.
Bruce was born on January 25, 1931, in rural Butler County, Iowa, the son of Corneil and Anna (Bronsema) Kruse. After graduating from Shell Rock High School in 1948, he attended Iowa State Teachers College, graduating in 1951. He was then awarded a scholarship to Boston University, completing his Master’s degree in 1952 prior to his induction into the United States Army, stationed in Korea.
In 1955 he taught at Guernsey Iowa High School and in 1956 at Estherville Junior College in Estherville, Iowa. In 1957 he began teaching at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. While attending the University of Iowa during the summer of 1959, he met Lorainne Nolting shortly before her move to California. Following her return to Iowa in the summer of 1960, they were married in Denver, Iowa and immediately moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he taught at Louisiana State University and received his doctoral degree in accounting. He returned to teach at Iowa State University in 1962 and joined the accounting faculty at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, in 1968 where he served as Chair of the accounting department for 17 years, retiring from there in 1986. While teaching at WIU, he also taught continuing professional education courses to practicing accountants in major East Coast cities for the Institute of Management Accounting. During his time in Macomb, he served on the Macomb City Council for six years, serving on the Police and Fire Commission and as Chair of the City/County Building Commission. During his tenure the Commission was responsible for financing and constructing the Elms Nursing Home.
Following his retirement from WIU he taught at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, Alaska, for one year. In 1987 he joined the Department of Accounting at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, retiring from there in 1997. In 2000, the couple moved to Quincy, Illinois.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Lorainne, a sister, Carol Ann Kruse, Shell Rock, Iowa, and a sister-in-law, Doris Frank, Morgantown, Indiana; three children; Tamara (Scott) Roselius, Fairbanks, Alaska, Thomas Kruse, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Terri (Barry) Schimmack, Eagle River, Alaska. In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren, Thomas and August Roselius, and Danya, Brett, Claire and Annika Schimmack.
Bruce was a 60-year member of the American Legion, a 50-year member of the Elks Lodge and a Life member of Disabled American Veterans. He was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church and several local arts and historical organizations.
A committal service and interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, Iowa at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, with Pastor Michael Knox officiating. Military rites at the grave will be conducted by the Avery-Slight American Legion Post 393 of Shell Rock. Memorials are suggested to Vermont Street United Methodist Church, Chaddock School, Quincy University Music Department, Elks National Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
