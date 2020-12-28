We lost a dear husband, father, Iowa Hawkeye fan, traveler and favorite dentist on December 9. Dr. Dean H. Sheller of Chaska, Minnesota, passed away at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.
Dean, 74, grew up on a farm near Eldora and Grundy Center, Iowa. He graduated from McPherson College and earned his doctorate from the University of Iowa. He ran a dental practice in Waverly, Iowa, from 1972 until 2008. In retirement Dean started a mobile woodfired pizza business and worked at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Excelsior, Minnesota.
Dean was soft spoken and happy to sit quietly in the company of family or friends. He tackled projects around the house and spoiled his beloved canine companion Godiva. He lived his life with kindness, faith and a deep love of family.
Dean is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda Sheller (Moore) from Preston, Minnesota, his sons Derrick (Becky) and Lucas, his sister Nancy (Terry) Haren, his uncle Gerald (Alice) Sheller, his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents J. Howard and Katherine Sheller and his brother Donald Sheller.
Dean was very healthy, but COVID-19 attacked his lungs, and he was unable to recover.
Visit forevermissed.com/dean-h-sheller/ to share memories of Dean.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: ASPCA: http://bit.ly/34dAhfC, The American Lung Association: http://bit.ly/3ab37B3, or Mount Olivet Lutheran Church: http://bit.ly/3qZaX6y.