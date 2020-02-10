Dr. Douglas K. Lindner, 67 of Blacksburg, IA passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 1. Doug was born October 17, 1952 in Waverly to the late Sherwin and Shirley (Foster) Lindner. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock H.S. in 1971. He earned two bachelor’s degrees from ISU- Mathematics and electrical engineering, and his master’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of Illinois-Urbana/Champaign, all in electrical engineering in 1977,1979, and 1982. He spent his entire professional career at Virginia Tech. Doug taught both undergraduate and graduate courses; to see all of his accomplishments go to hornefuneralservice.com. Douglas is survived by his brother, Robert (Mari) of Maxwell, IA and aunts and uncles, and cousins across the country; including Waverly family members; Dianne (Dick) Cheeseman, Rebecca (David) Gade, and Wesley Foster family. Doug’s university family will hold a memorial service on February 15 in Blacksburg.
Bob and Mari will be planning a get together in Doug’s honor this summer in Iowa.