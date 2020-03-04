Dr. John B. Brunkhorst, M.D., age 89, entered into his eternal rest, on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at the Waverly Health Center, after a brief stay at Bartels Lutheran Home.
He was born May 18th, 1930 in Masonville Iowa, and was the eldest child of Joe Albert and Mae (Kelleher) Brunkhorst. He graduated from Lamont High School, Loras College, and then from the University of Iowa College of Medicine in 1955. He interned at Wayne County General Hospital, Detroit Michigan, where he met his future wife, Edna Atkins. He then served two years in the United States Air Force, stationed at Glasgow, MT and Minneapolis, MN. They were married at Gesu Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio on June 20th 1959.
They moved to Waverly, Iowa and started his medical practice with Dr, Vince Carstensen, and later became partners with Drs. Carstensen and Lee Fagre at the Family Health Center. He was a member of the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, Iowa Medical Society, and the American Medical Association. He also enjoyed serving as the Medical Officer at the USAF 788 Radar Squadron Base, located south of Waverly. He was passionate about his care of patients, knowing their families, and was also known as the “plat book doctor” for knowing where all the farmers lived, as he made numerous house calls in rural Waverly. The partners eventually sold the medical practice to Covenant Hospital (MercyOne) in 2000 and he continued to practice until 2010, when he retired at age 80.
His other passion in life was being a hands-on farmer with his brothers and sisters and business partner, Roger Goedken. John would travel to the family farm in Buchanan County every week to get his hands dirty with Iowa’s great soil. He served the community on many boards and was active in his church, St. Mary Catholic Church, through the Knights of Columbus. For a busy man, he never missed his children’s activities.
John was a world traveler including a Medical Mission Trip to Mexico and places that deepened his faith in God, including visiting Israel, the birth place of Jesus Christ, to watching the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany depicting the suffering and death of Jesus on the cross.
John’s memory is honored by his six children: Geoff (deceased), Donna (George) Litman, Sheila (Tony Polanka), Jim (Val), Bob (Kris), and Alan (Mary) Brunkhorst. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His brothers Dr. Joe (Ann) of Iowa Falls and Phil (Ann) of Masonville. His sisters Patricia Mass (Joe Creen) of Cedar Rapids, Marlene Goetschel of McHenry Illinois, Monica (Jim) Piersall of Cedar Rapids and Mary Jo (John) McFadden of Randila (deceased).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, March 7th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly with Father David Ambrosy officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 11 am to 1 pm prior to the funeral on Saturday. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Waverly Heath Center Foundation. Online condolences for Dr. Brunkhorst may be left at www.kaisercorson.com<http://www.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Brunkhorst family with arrangements. 319-352-1187