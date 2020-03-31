Dr. Lawrence J. "Doc" Magnall, 99, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Tripoli, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Lawrence was born on January 22, 1921, in Utica, Illinois, the son of John and Matilda (Carlson) Magnall. He was raised and baptized into the Baptist faith and graduated from the LaSalle-Peru High School in 1938. Lawrence then attended Iowa State University in Ames, where he studied Veterinary Medicine, graduating with the Veterinary Class of 1944.
On July 6, 1944, Lawrence was united in marriage to Jean Scheerer at the Prairie Center Methodist Church in Boone, Iowa. The couple made their home in Waverly for one year before moving to Tripoli, where Doc began his career as a Veterinarian. Doc worked for over 38 years as a Veterinarian, retiring in 1983. The couple continued to live in Tripoli until 1991, when they moved to Waverly. Jean died on February 14, 2004, and Doc continued to live in his home in Waverly until 2009 when he moved into the Eichhorn Haus. In 2011, Doc moved to the Linden Place at Bartels and in 2014 into the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Lawrence was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, a 50 plus year member of the Tyrell Masonic Lodge, was a longtime Shriner (where he was the Shrine Clown), and the 4-F Sams Camping Group (which Doc and Jean helped with fund raising for the club). Doc and Jean hosted several exchange students from Germany, Australia, Argentina, and a very special student, Laura from Finland. Because of Doc's passion as a veterinarian, Laura herself has become a Vet. In his spare time, Doc enjoyed woodworking projects (just like his father), and traveling extensively throughout the United States and to many foreign countries.
Lawrence is survived by one daughter, Sheryl Drewis (Steve Mildfelt) of Clay Center, Kansas; three sons, Richard (Kathryn) Magnall of Waverly, Paul (Nancy) Magnall of Waverly, and Tony (Denise) Magnall of Dallas, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean; two brothers, William and Richard; and a sister, Alice.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Private family burial will be in the Fremont Cemetery, Tripoli, Iowa. A public visitation, Tyrrell Masonic Lodge Service and Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bartels Chaplaincy Fund, Trinity United Methodist Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Donor's Choice. Online condolences for Lawrence's family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com<http://www.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family 319-352-1187.