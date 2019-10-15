Dr. Debra DeLaet, executive director of the Iowa United Nations association and professor of political science at Drake University will speak about the rights of the child in the 21st century.
As the international community prepares to recognize the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, she will highlight progress in the realization of the children’s rights across the globe as well as discussion the limitations of international human rights law as a framework for promoting children’s rights. She will discuss major challenges to children’s rights, including poverty-related deprivations, threats in conflict zones, the detention of migrant children, and the existential threat of climate change.
The program, sponsored by the Cedar Valley United Nations Association (CVUNA) and the AAUW of Cedar Falls-Waterloo, is set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday Oct. 21 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls. It is free and open to the public.