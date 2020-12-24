WAVERLY – Abbie Draper checked off a career milestone Tuesday.
The Waverly-Shell Rock senior surpassed 1,000 career points during W-SR’s 49-45 win at Mason City. Draper, who signed a letter of intent with Division I Bradley University, scored 23 points in the game and now has 1,020 for her career.
W-SR led 12-0 after the first quarter and 24-18 at halftime.
"It was nice to finally get a win over Mason City who has been a challenge for us for several years," Go-Hawks coach Greg Bodensteiner said. "It was also really nice to see Abbie score her 1,000th point and put that milestone behind her. Chances are, she has many more school records and milestones to come.
"Obviously the first quarter was a huge lift for us. Any time you hold a team scoreless for a quarter, it is a great accomplishment. We knew they were eventually going to hit some shots, but we did a nice job of extending the lead while they were missing shots."
Draper also finished with 12 rebounds. Macy Smith posted 10 points, while Annika Behrends recorded five assists.
W-SR (6-1) travels to Clear Lake at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021.
W-SR ........... 12 12 11 14 – 45
Mason City ... 0 18 7 20 – 40