WAVERLY – Payton Draper posted a game-high 15 points during an 81-36 Wartburg College win over the University of Dubuque in a nonconference game Tuesday at Levick Arena.
Draper, a senior and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout, was 6 of 11 shooting, 1 of 2 from beyond the arc and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. She added four rebounds, dished out one assist and swiped one steal.
Knights freshman Sara Faber recorded 11 points and assisted on two others. Senior Kaitlyn Volesky ended with 10 points and five rebounds, while junior Hannah Anderson, freshman Britney Young and senior Ally Conrad registered nine points apiece.
Wartburg (4-0) led 36-11 at halftime.
The Knights won the rebounding battle 39-34 and forced 32 turnovers. The Knights scored 35 points off those turnovers, as well as 38 points in the paint.
Wartburg opens American Rivers Conference play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Nebraska Wesleyan University.