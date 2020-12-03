WAVERLY – Abbie Draper set a school record for career blocks during Waverly-Shell Rock’s 56-39 win at Western Dubuque on Tuesday.
Draper’s four blocks pushed her career total to 119. The previous school record of 118 was held by Aftin Phyfe.
A senior forward, Draper led the No. 4-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (1-0) with 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Junior Annika Behrends posted 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Senior Sasha Wilson had a team-high four assists, while junior Trinidee Moore swiped a team-best four steals.
“In a lot of ways, (Tuesday) night looked like the first game of the season,” W-SR coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “It is always nice to get that first one behind you and focus on going forward. We learned a lot about our team and have a little bit better direction for what practice needs to look like for the next week until we play again.
“Our kids played hard, built a big lead that we let slip some late, but the effort was there. The execution will get better.”
The Go-Hawks led 35-13 at halftime.
While the Go-Hawks shot 52.4% from the floor, they struggled from the perimeter going 0 for 14 from beyond the arc.
“(It) was something we knew wasn’t our strength,” Bodensteiner added. “We need to get better there and at the free throw line. However, we have a lot of strengths that we can lean on to help offset some of our current weaknesses.”
W-SR was 12 of 22 from the free-throw line on the night.
However, the Go-Hawks scored 21 points off turnovers and scored 44 in the paint. The visitors also came down with 18 offensive rebounds.
“This team has a ton of room for growth as many of the kids on the floor lack experience, that is the most exciting part of this team,” Bodensteiner said.
W-SR continues its four-game road trip to begin the season at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at New Hampton.