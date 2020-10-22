MercyOne is pleased to welcome Beth Drelich, LISW to MercyOne Medical Group. Ms. Drelich is a licensed independent social worker now seeing patients at MercyOne Waterloo Behavioral Health Care in Suite 210 of the Waterloo Health Plaza.
“I feel everyone could use behavioral health care at some point in their life,” she said. “The negative stigma prevents some from asking for help. I would like to see a time when it would be as normal as going to other medical appointments.”
Ms. Drelich received her BSW from Kean University in Union, NJ, in 1984, and her MSW from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, in 1989. Ms. Drelich worked as a case manager at the United Hospital Medical Center – Children’s Hospital of New Jersey in Newark from 1989 to 1997.
She was the Director of Children and Adolescent Services for the South Carolina Department of Mental Health at Pee Dee Mental Health Center from 1998 to 2004. Ms. Drelich was Coordinator of Clinical Services for Florence School District One in South Carolina from 2004 to 2013 and moved to Iowa the following year.
She was a Senior Behavioral Care Center Hospital-Based Social Worker at Ottumwa Regional Health Center from 2014 to 2015, and a unit social worker for DaVita Dialysis in Waterloo from 2015 to 2018. She has been a staff clinician for Deer Oaks Behavioral Health since 2018.
“I became a social worker to change the world. I became a behavioral health provider to change the world one person at a time,” she said.
A breast cancer survivor herself, Ms. Drelich is involved in breast cancer advocacy and has a strong interest in working with patients dealing with cancer and survivorship. She is a member of the Cedar Valley Beyond Pink Team and is an advocate at the annual “Ignite the Cancer Conversation” event.
You will find Beth Drelich, LISW at MercyOne Waterloo Behavioral Health Care in the MercyOne Waterloo Health Plaza, 2710 St. Francis Drive, Suite 210. Call 319-268-9700 to schedule an appointment.