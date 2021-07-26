Waverly’s Third Ward councilman has decided to run for a second term on the City Council, citing the work that has been done but much more that needs to be accomplished.
Rod Drenkow, 67, owner of R.D. Drenkow and Co. and Advantage Administrators, sent his announcement to Waverly Newspapers on Friday, which can be read in its entirety on Page A6 in this edition. In a follow-up interview that morning, Drenkow said he wanted to be sure that he has been and will continue to make a difference on the council before making his decision.
“I really came to the conclusion that I was doing a good job in the last 3½ years and that I have been able to move things forward that I wanted to move forward,” Drenkow said. “Not everything. There are still a lot of things that I still would like to do… I think I’ve been effective, and I think I can be effective.”
During his initial term on the council, Drenkow said there are several areas that he helped with the advancement of the city that may be more behind the scenes. He said the sidewalk replacement and infill programs are among those that have impacted the residents of his ward the most.
He added the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) housing renovation program has also helped residents in Ward 3, and he also helped address issues like the ever-evolving fireworks ordinance. In the latter instance, the city started by following state law of allowing their use between June 1 and July 8, then shortened to a two-week window and finally to between July 3 and 5.
However, he felt there still needs to be work on the issue of rental properties to students at Wartburg College and other schools nearby. He wants to “take another crack” at solving that.
“The problem in there is that historically, the market value of houses in that area — because it’s an older area of town — have been lower than they have out in the other parts of town,” he said. “When people sell their house, they have difficulties selling them. We have problems with outside landowners coming in, buying the property and then renting it out for students.”
He said those tenants could cause disruptions, and the rentals could hurt neighbors’ property values and marketability. It would cause a “downward spiral,” Drenkow said.
He wants to help protect the rights of property owners, especially in regards to zoning.
“I’ve been … very critical — I should say looked very critically at proposals for rezoning when it’s going to affect the property rights of those surrounding it,” he said. “I think that I have been a leader in making sure that if there is a rezoning going to be done that it is for the overriding civic purpose, and it’s not going to unduly going to affect those people who are currently living in the neighborhood.”
A recent issue that came up as far as rezoning was the planned change for the former Washington Irving Elementary School site. The city was going to change it from a one-and-two-family residential zone to a multi-family residential zone and get requests for proposals (RFPs) from nearby developers to get suggestions on how to redevelop it after it was recently taken out of a 100-year flood plain due to the nearby Dry Run Creek improvements.
Drenkow felt the city did not adequately communicate the scope of the project to the neighbors along Second Avenue Southwest in the Harmon & Levalley’s Addition, which was designated a historical district a few years ago.
The council approved the first reading of the rezoning ordinance on May 17, in its second-to-last virtual meeting before returning to the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers, on a 5-2 vote with At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who also announced her run for re-election recently, and now-former Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser opposing.
However, the issue has since been off the agenda to allow more input from neighbors.
“I think that if they understood the kind of development that we were looking at doing, and the fact that that development could have restrictive covenants that would prohibit that property from being turned into rental property, they would look much more favorably on it,” Drenkow said.
“Unfortunately, there is a lot of concerns that came up that were not addressed right from the start. I think it was time to hit pause on it… and say, ‘Hey, we really need to take a look at making sure that any development that occurs on this property has the input and consensus from the people that live around it.’”
In his announcement, Drenkow wants to continue to advance the CDBG housing rehabilitation grant as well as the future redesign of Memorial Park — after the Bremer County Fair moves to its new grounds at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street Northeast — and what needs to be done to the old railroad bridge over the Cedar River that is part of the Rail Trail.
He added there have been concerns over projects like those, saying there is a movement that parks and recreation projects “are frivolous and not necessary.”
“I think that’s very dangerous,” Drenkow said, “because how the city looks, the kind of civic improvements that we make in our parks and our recreation facilities say a lot to outsiders about who we are as a town.
“If we don’t fund those kinds of projects — those kinds of projects are integral to the health of a neighborhood and the city as making sure that the water is running and the streets are repaired and that the snow is removed. That’s part of who we are as a civic entity.”
However, Drenkow doesn’t believe one issue that is fodder for much chatter online — the traffic pattern of Bremer Avenue — is settled in his mind.
“The redesign has done exactly what it was intended to do, which is cut down accidents on Bremer Avenue and make pedestrian traffic on Bremer Avenue safer,” he said. “I don’t see any reason why you would consider going backwards to a situation where we were in before.
“There’s been no evidence whatsoever, any credible evidence, that was a bad decision. That’s not something that needs to be readdressed.”
He added he hasn’t heard the same complaints over the traffic from anyone who has a stake in the traffic on Bremer Avenue.
“They (downtown merchants) love the redesign,” he said. “I haven’t heard (the complaints) from people who use Bremer Avenue substantially. This is a wedge issue from a small group of people that have set up to try to get people riled up so they can use it for political purposes.”
Drenkow and his wife, Bonnie, who serves as CEO of Advantage Administrators, have three grown children: Dietrich, of Waverly, who works as a propulsion engineer for a major airline; Peter, a pilot with Delta Airlines and a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force reserves living in the Twin Cities area; and Emily, an attorney in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and assigned as an administrative judge with Iowa Workforce Development living in Altoona. Drenkow also has seven grandchildren ranging in age from 4 to 17.
Drenkow said there will be several other issues that the city will face over the next four years that some may not think of currently. He said there may be a de-emphasis of reconstruction of the streets once the second phase of Cedar Lane is finished, but the coming rebuild of the Bremer Avenue bridge will loom large in the 2023-2024 timeframe.
He is looking forward to an increased focus on other projects like parks and recreation — namely Memorial Park and the currently under construction Cedar River Park.
“I think moving forward that’s what the challenges are for the city,” he said. “For the Third Ward, we just have to continue what we have been doing before, find ways to help people repair their houses.
“The other thing is to keep in mind … Ward 3 is the old part of town. It requires special tender loving care to keep … everything working well and to keep the property values and the housing values and everything else up. Ward 3 is a wonderful community to live in. It’s a big mixture of older people and young families and all of that, and my goal is to make that an even better place to live.”