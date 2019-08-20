As the end of summer draws near and children and young adults start to head back into their busy school and college routines, Waverly Police encourage both children and adults to remain extra cautious.
This is true not only during August’s Back to School Safety Month, but every month throughout the year. This nationally recognized month was established to promote traffic safety among children of all ages who walk, ride their bicycle, take the bus, or drive themselves to and from school each day. Here are some things to look for starting next week:
1) School buses stopping at pick-up and drop-off points with their emergency lights and stop arms activated, and stopping at railroad crossings. School bus violations result in mandatory court appearances and possible license suspensions. If you are traveling on Bremer Avenue in the three-lane configuration, you must yield to school buses that are stopped in the roadway regardless of what lane you are in. We respond to many complaints and issue citations every year because motorists fail to recognize the need to stop for buses in this specific area.
2) Look for additional pedestrian and bicycle traffic using the crosswalks to negotiate heavily traveled roads. Remember it is state law to yield to pedestrians and bicyclists in a crosswalk.
3) Expect delays due to increases in traffic volume before and after school and during school related functions!
4) Most importantly, remain patient, slow your vehicle speed, and put away your phones and electronic devices. Our children deserve our full attention.
The Waverly Police Department encourages all drivers to drive safe to ensure we have an accident free school year. Our officers will be watching.