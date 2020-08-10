Duane Keith Ahrens, 83, of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Duane was born June 25, 1937, in Sutherland, Iowa to Edmond and Nellie (Stanton) Ahrens.
In 1955, Duane graduated as valedictorian from Sutherland High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1957. While serving in the Army Reserves, be began his college education, receiving his BA degree from Buena Vista College, Storm Lake, Iowa, in 1964. He married Mary Ann Painovich on June 11, 1966, at the West Des Moines United Methodist Church.
He received his graduate degree in Counseling from Western State College, Gunnison, Colorado in 1971. Duane was a nationally certified counselor, having his MA +30 hours, serving many school districts in Iowa including Waukee Community Schools, Ledyard Community Schools, Tripoli Community Schools, and retiring from Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools after 29 years of service.
During his career, Duane received many awards and accolades including 29 years of service to Waverly-Shell Rock Education Association in 2005; recognition of being a track official for 40 years; Iowa Athletic Hall of Fame Cross Country Track Official of the Year 2004; Tyrrell Lodge Mason of the Year in 1989 and 1990 and recognition as a 50 year member of Masons; initiating and coaching the first girls track team at Waukee High School in 1967; serving as a board member to Wartburg College Community Symphony; and his many years of leadership and service to the Northeast Iowa Education Unit where he was presented with engraved school bells.
Mr. Ahrens was a member of the National Education Association; Iowa State Education Association, Waverly-Shell Rock Education Association, Northeast Iowa Education Unit, Iowa High School Athletic Association Officials, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association Officials, Iowa Association of School Counselors and Tyrrell Masonic Lodge No. 116 in Waverly, Iowa.
His hobbies included fishing, coin collecting, reading, gardening, and sports - St. Louis Cardinals baseball was his favorite.
Duane is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann (Painovich) Ahrens; daughter Angela Ahrens-Marenco of Mission Viejo, California; and daughter Alycia Ahrens of Houston, Texas; brother Roger Ahrens (Louise) of Anoka, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by parents Edmond and Nellie Ahrens, of Sutherland, Iowa; sister Marilyn Kjergaard (Harlan), of Rowena, South Dakota; and brother James Ahrens (Carolyn), of Clear Lake, Iowa.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, funeral services will be live streamed on Monday, August 31, at 1 p.m. In-person attendance will not be possible for Duane’s service. To view the service, please click on the “join live stream” button on Duane’s obituary found at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Roger Ahrens, Jerry Kjergaard, Nick Painovich, Don Case, Eli Painovich, Angela Ahrens-Marenco, Alycia Ahrens and Arthur Frick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Duane's memory may be made to General N. B. Baker Library, 315 Ash Street, Sutherland, Iowa 51058; and Willoway Complex, 409 Ash Street #15, Sutherland, Iowa 51058.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Ahrens family.