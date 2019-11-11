Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The No. 1 seed Wartburg volleyball team fell 3-1 to No. 3 seed University of Dubuque Saturday evening in the American Rivers Conference Tournament Championship match.

The Spartans have now downed the Knights 3-1 in the conference tournament final match for a second year in a row at Levick Arena.

After taking the first set, the visitors won three unanswered sets to seal the victory. Dubuque forced 28 Wartburg errors while limiting the Knights to a season-low 0.077 hitting percentage. The Spartans had 30 errors themselves, but led 60-44 in kills.

UD’s offense was led by an impressive 20-kill performance from Darby Hawtrey, followed by 16 kills from Grace Hintze and 13 from Grace Strawser.

The Orange and Black held a 13-5 block advantage while recording a season-high 116 digs. Kylie Bildstein notched five blocks while Claire Marsh and Katie Foster led with 30 digs each — a career-high for Marsh. Zaiah Quirk led the attack with 13 kills while hitting 0.333.

Wartburg (24-7 overall) will test its luck for the NCAA Tournament, awaiting the NCAA selection show on Monday afternoon. The show is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

