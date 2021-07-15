The annual Dukie’s One Eye Open golf tournament and auction will be held Friday at the Prairie Links Golf and Event Center.
Proceeds from the tournament, dinner and live and silent auctions will benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, which Steve “Duke” Corson has designated as a favored charity.
The four-person best-shot golf outing will have a shotgun start at 10 a.m. All groups are filled, but entries were $125 per person. The public is encouraged to come out to support the golfers.
The silent auction and meal will start at 4 p.m. with the live auction starting at 5 p.m. There will also be presentations by Courtney Blind, director of corporate and community development for the Stead hospital and testimonials by families of children who have experienced the care at the facility.
Meals are available for a free-will donation with food from Chandler’s Janesville Locker, Fareway, Martin Bros. and Reinhart Food Service. Joe Breitbach will be the auctioneer for the live auction, followed by music from Beyond the Silence.
The first incarnation of Dukie’s One Eye Open on Sept. 28, 2018, raised $152,000 for the Stead hospital. The goal for 2021 is $200,000.
For more details on the event, visit www.dukiesoneeyeopen.com. Monetary donations can also be sent to 515 First St. SE, P.O. Box 333, Waverly, IA 50677.