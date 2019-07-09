The Denver Public Library is excited to host “Stories, Songs, and a Boing, Boing, Thing,” a musical program by Mike Anderson, “The Dulcimer Guy.” The program will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Anderson is one of the most talented mountain dulcimer players in the Midwest. His combination of music, storytelling and humor make him a hit with kids and adults. Along with the dulcimer, he will introduce several instruments that traveled in the pockets and saddlebags of pioneer men and women as they moved across the prairie, including banjo, jaw harp, noseflute and bones. As an elementary teacher and author, he has honed his skills as an engaging storyteller as well.
This is the second time Anderson has performed at the Denver Public Library. Last year, he performed as Abraham Lincoln for the Denver Genealogy and History Club. This year, his program will conclude the library’s summer reading program and is geared to families and children of all ages. Anyone is welcome to attend and the program is free of charge.
Anderson will have CDs of his dulcimer music available for purchase and is happy to talk with anyone before or after the program about playing the dulcimer.
Mark your calendars and plan to attend this entertaining program. For more information contact the library at 984-5140.