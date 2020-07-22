A dumpster in front of United Equipment Associates caught fire Wednesday morning, prompting the Waverly Fire Department to be called to assist.
Contractors with Story Construction, which is working on an expansion of the Waverly manufacturing plant at 2103 E. Bremer Ave., attempted to use a garden hose to douse the flames, but according to dispatchers, they were unsuccessful due to styrofoam in the mix.
Baker Enterprises assisted firefighters with a backhoe to remove some of the burning refuse. The fire was under control in less than a half hour.
There were no reported injuries. The fire was contained to the dumpster.