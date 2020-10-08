Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Duncan grant

Katie Duncan received a grant from PEO Chapter PF of Waverly. She is pictured with president, Siendra Kelley and Angie Steuer who wrote the grant for her.

PEO Chapter PF of Waverly is proud to announce Katie Duncan, of Cedar Falls, as a PCE (Program for Continuing Education) grant recipient.

PEO is a Philanthropic Educational Organization that is committed to helping women pursue higher education.

Mrs. Duncan has recently returned to school to study K-12 Art Education at Wartburg. She has a deep passion for kids and helping them use their creativity to express themselves. After working in schools as a para with behavior disabilities, she realized how important the visual arts were and wanted to expand her degree to help all children find themselves through the arts.