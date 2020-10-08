PEO Chapter PF of Waverly is proud to announce Katie Duncan, of Cedar Falls, as a PCE (Program for Continuing Education) grant recipient.
PEO is a Philanthropic Educational Organization that is committed to helping women pursue higher education.
Mrs. Duncan has recently returned to school to study K-12 Art Education at Wartburg. She has a deep passion for kids and helping them use their creativity to express themselves. After working in schools as a para with behavior disabilities, she realized how important the visual arts were and wanted to expand her degree to help all children find themselves through the arts.