Two people are in custody following a high-speed chase on Wednesday that ended on a county road approximately 4½ miles south of Tripoli.
According to criminal complaints filed in Bremer County District Court, the Iowa State Patrol observed a white 2012 GMC Sierra heading southbound on U.S. Highway 63 at a high rate of speed. The driver of the truck, Timothy Adam Chambers, 21, of Prescott, Wisconsin, attempted to elude the state trooper, reaching speeds of 84 and 90 mph on county roads.
When the truck reached the intersection of Oakland Avenue and 210th Street, a T-intersection, Chambers failed to negotiate it and slid into the ditch before it rolled onto its side. As troopers approached the scene, Chambers and passenger Casey Jo Pemberton, 22, of Woodbury, Minnesota, attempted to flee on foot until they were apprehended.
After their capture, troopers observed Pemberton had a black backpack, and a search found it contained a pipe with some residue along with some crystal rock that appeared to be methamphetamine. She also had an open container of alcohol.
Pemberton also told authorities that she was having trouble breathing after the foot chase. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene to take her to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
An officer riding with Pemberton noticed she had swallowed a bag that contained approximately 2 grams of meth. She was admitted to the Allen ICU for observation.
Meanwhile, an investigation into Chambers and the truck showed the vehicle was reported stolen from Wisconsin. A further records check revealed that Chambers had a revoked Wisconsin driver’s license, and a sobriety test found he failed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) test and had bloodshot eyes following his admission of using controlled substances.
Both Chambers and Pemberton are charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Additionally, Chambers faces counts of first-offense OWI, a serious misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. He is being held on a $20,000 bond in the Bremer County Jail.
Meanwhile, Pemberton was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, ongoing criminal conduct-criminal network, a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. She has not yet been booked into the Bremer County Jail as of Friday.
If convicted on the most serious charges, Pemberton could face up to 25 years in prison on the ongoing criminal conduct charge, and they each can face up to five years in prison on the theft charges.