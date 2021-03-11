Bremer County rural residents wishing to use chemicals to control dust on rock roads are advised that such work may be done by permit only.
Permits are available at the County Engineer’s office, 1995 Euclid Ave., Waverly, or on our website: http://www.co.bremer.ia.us/departments/engineer/permit_information.php.
Residents wishing to hire a contractor to apply the dust control may contact our office at 319-352-4302 to obtain a list of available contractors.
The use of oil as a dust control agent will not be allowed or permitted on Bremer County Secondary roads.