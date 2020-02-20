The Butler County Conservation Board would like to recognize and extend their thanks to four Boy Scouts from three different troops that have recently completed Eagle Scout Projects for the Butler County Conservation Board.
Jacob Willson of Shell Rock worked to complete fish habitat and an information kiosk for Ray Mason Lake at Shell Rock. The project required Jacob to construct several pallet stake fish structures that will be added to the lake once dredging of the lake was completed. With the dredging completed this fall, the structures will be placed this spring. The kiosk will be placed near the fishing dock and provide information including general fishing regulations and locations of the structures. The addition of these structures will provide anglers with excellent opportunities for fishing.
Jacob Olmstead also of Shell Rock worked with the Conservation Board to move and construct new teams course elements that are used in school and youth programs at Heery Woods Nature Center. The activities replace ones that were built more than 25 years ago. Completed as a team, the 4 elements allow students build personal confidence; trust in their fellow students, and critical thinking skills while learning the importance of cooperation, planning, and communication. Several classes from area schools have already utilized these activities as a part of their field experiences at Heery Woods State Park.
Carter Leerhoff of Clarksville recently completed the construction of the Jim Stauffer Memorial Amphitheater on the South Side of Heery Woods State Park. To complete the project, Carter created a level area near the Nature Center laid a base of lime chips and sand then worked to place more than 350 square feet of patio block in a pattern that compliments the WPA history of the park. Several large blocks placed around the outside edge and a fire pit on the flat edge will provide a fantastic place for gatherings and programs. To finish the project Carter placed and leveled fill around the amphitheater.
Tyler Hines of Dumont completed work on the Rolling Prairie Trail Trailhead located in Bristow. For his project, Tyler excavated and leveled the area for the trailhead parking lot and installed the rock parking lot and post barriers. He also leveled, formed and poured concrete pads for the trailhead bench, trailhead kiosk and Rolling Prairie Trail Sign. Tyler’s project was seen by everyone who attended the Grand Opening of the new Allison to Bristow segment of the trail and will provide a great place for trail users to start and end their trips on the Rolling Prairie Trail.
The Butler County Conservation Board would like to encourage everyone to extend their thanks to these four young men for the hard work and time they put into planning, lining up help and materials to complete these projects.