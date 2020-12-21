Earl Wedeking, 94, of Clarksville, Iowa, was the son of William and Elise (Wienberg) Wedeking, born Dec. 6, 1926, in rural Clarksville. He entered the service in 1945 during World War II and was discharged in 1947. On Oct. 1, 1950, he was united in marriage with Marvel Klunders. They made their home in Clarksville for their 70 years of marriage. Earl worked at Terex for 36 years.
Earl passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elise and William Wedeking, step-dad Otto Schamdeke, brother Emory, of Tucson, Arizona, a daughter-in-law, Monta Wedeking, and son-in-law William Pliszka. He is survived by a son Dennis (Crystal), of Plainfield, and daughter Juanita Pliszka, of Portage La Prairie, Canada, along with six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.