The Bremer County Board of Supervisors learned about the regional strategic plan on mental health and disability services, and how the county would contribute to and benefit from the integrated offerings.
In a presentation conducted by Mae Hingtgen, the chief executive officer of the East Central Region, where Bremer County is the northernmost county, was informative, and uplifting.
The East Central Region, the largest one in the state, is comprised of Bremer, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn, Jones, Iowa and Johnson counties, serves a population of 599,765 and features 24/7 crisis support, according to the strategic plan.
Hingtgen told the board that when she was hired in the leadership position last year, one of her first priorities was to create a strategic plan.
She said in crafting the document, she asked herself, “where is the heart of the region.”
She added she was looking to get a better sense about the philosophy and the humanity of the area.
The documents she delivered to the supervisors on Monday offered an easy-to-read visual representation of what had been accomplished so far, and what the future would look like in the five-year plan.
The stated mission of the region is to “collaboratively strengthen the regional network of quality and accessible supports to meet the needs of adults and children with disabilities.”
Service orientation, based on inclusivity; proficiency, enhanced by innovation and fiscal responsibility; caring, predicated on compassion and humility; and integrity, founded on transparency, trustworthiness and accountability, are the core values which the East Central Region espouses.
Hingtgen touched on accessibility, emphasizing the need to provide timely and responsive support services within the hour to citizens across the region. She noted that the array of services are aimed at promoting developmental growth for the life of the person’s needs, and added the need to raise awareness of the available services. She said her agency had conducted a survey and found a wide scope of awareness regarding services.
She then focused on effective partnership and spoke briefly about the need to cultivate relationships between Bremer County and Foundation 2, the Cedar Rapids-based nonprofit agency that provides crisis services. She wrapped up the presentation by adding that fiscal responsibility and the cohesiveness of the region are also essential pillars to the plan.
Next to her sat Jan Heidemann, the Bremer County Case Manager.
Bremer County joined the region in 2014, according to reporting by this newspaper.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, on July 7, allocated $30 million to the 14 regions Iowa’s mental health and disability services are organized under.
The East Central Region received $5.7 million of that amount, which allowed it to offer small grants to school districts and work more collaboratively with them to provide services, according to Hingtgen.
Among the new initiatives is an updated look of the agency’s website.
Asked to summarize her first year on the job, Hingtgen said:
“The East Central Region has done a great job building relationships and partnerships over the past five, six years. We are taking it even further, building strong collaborations and making sure the brain health and mental well being needs of children and adults are met.”