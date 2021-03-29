The Easter Bunny is making his return to the Waverly-Shell Rock area for the second year in a row to liven up the holiday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
According to Kristin Happel-Stone, the organizer of the event, instead of a parade, there will be several photo ops around town on Saturday. The following are the times and locations of the stops:
In Waverly:
9 a.m.: 110 Flintstone Drive
9:30 a.m.: Kids Kingdom Parking Lot.
10 a.m.: Willow Lawn Park
10:30 a.m.: Entrance to Hickory Heights Park, on Dalton Drive.
11 a.m.: Kohlmann Park bandshell
11:30 a.m.: Rail Trail head behind Kwik Star East
Noon: Carson Circle in the High Point addition.
In Shell Rock:
1:30 p.m.: City Hall
2 p.m.: Shell Rock Pool/Park (West side)
Things to note: Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The Easter Bunny will not be getting out of the vehicle, but children are welcome to approach the car for a photo opp. Please be mindful of traffic, and do not block driveways or stand on peoples’ lawns.
There are contests this year for most creative decorated egg, so submit your wooden eggs to the Facebook page or event. There will be five Golden Eggs hidden on Bremer Ave. in Waverly. Find all five, take a picture of them, and be entered for a prize. There will be three Golden Eggs hidden on Main Street in Shell Rock
Drive around town and see how many eggs you can find. The people with the closest total number will win a prize.
Any questions? Contact We’re All In This Together, Waverly, Facebook page.