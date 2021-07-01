The Waverly Chapter No. 353 Order of the Eastern Star has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to four area students: Chloe Kiene, daughter of Lisa and Greg Kiene of Janesville; Connor Lee, son of Judy Lee of Plainfield and Chris Lee of Nashua; Celia Vowels, daughter of Kelly Armstrong of De Pere, Wisconsin, and Jim Vowels of Waverly; and Jonathan Wessel, son of Angie and Greg Wessel of Waverly.
Eastern Star is an organization for men and women who are related to members of the Masonic Lodge.
These graduates were selected as well-rounded students who are active in community service and extracurricular activities.