The Waverly Chapter No. 353 Order of the Eastern Star has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to four area students: Kennedy Eastman, daughter of Kim and Dale Eastman of Janesville; Nick Jensenius, son of Tammy and Chris Jensenius of Janesville; Bryndle Rademacher, daughter of Andrea and James Rademacher of Waverly, and Ryan Sand, son of Debra and Mark Sand of Waverly.
Eastern Star is an organization for men and women who are related to members of the Masonic Lodge.
These graduates were selected as well-rounded students who are active in community service and extracurricular activities.