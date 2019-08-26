From running drills to learning plays, several Janesville football moms got a taste of what it’s like to be out on the football field during Friday night lights.
In the program’s sixth mom football camp on Saturday, Aug. 24, 18 participants had signed up for the event, which included learning about weight training, drills, formations, referee signals and plays.
Janesville head football coach Dale Eastman said the event got started six years ago and started out as an idea that came from an e-mail.
“We kicked it off, and we started doing it six years ago,” Eastman said. “It’s been really fun and a good way to get some moms some information. We do it as football for dummies. We start it as simple as we can get it. We let them ask all the questions and hopefully come out here and do some drills, so hopefully they know what it’s like with what their son goes through as part of the Wildcat football program.”
One of the unique parts of the camp was that it gave moms a chance to spend some quality time with their own Wildcat football players, as several football players helped run the camp by showing off drills.
For Kelli Beener, whose son is junior Brady Beener, that was her favorite part about participating in mom camp.
“I like doing what the kids are doing, and I like actually experiencing the drills,” Beener said. “I like to figure out what the different calls and plays are. I also liked learning more about my son’s position and what he goes through every morning.”
Eastman said the goal of Janesville’s mom football camp has always been to give moms a chance to experience the sport themselves, instead of watching it from a seat in the bleachers.
On Saturday, Janesville moms got that chance.
“To get 11 or 12 moms here today [Saturday], asking lots of questions and wanting to become more knowledgeable about the game is always fun,” Eastman said. “When you get them outside and do some of the drills, some of them are all in and some others are more standoff-ish. Hopefully, they all learned something today and had fun getting to spend some time with their son this morning and learning more about football.”
Kim Bradfield was one of the camp participants, and her son, Brayden is a senior on the Wildcat football team.
Learning as much as she could about the sport heading into Brayden’s final season of Janesville football was also a good experience to bond with other moms, too.
“I enjoyed just learning about football, because I don’t know a lot about football,” Bradfield said. “It even lets you get to know the other moms of the teammates and even the boys that come to help.”
The fact that the Janesville coaching staff put on mom camp stands out to Bradfield.
While she learned about football on Saturday, she already knew how special the Janesville coaches are.
“The coaching staff is amazing,” Bradfield said. “They want to interact with everybody. They always say that they love our boys like their own. It’s awesome.”
Beener was able to pick up on a unique quality about the sport of football – that it is for everyone.
“Anyone that wants to be in football can be in football. I really like that, because it gives them that opportunity,” Beener said. “It’s not a try out, did you make it, are you good enough. They get the opportunity to learn and get better and get out there and have fun.”
Eastman said getting moms out on the football field or into a playbook sets the event apart from others.
It gives moms the opportunity to learn what’s beyond the X’s and O’s of football.
“It gives the moms something to look forward to, where it’s just moms,” Eastman said. “The dads aren’t here telling the moms what they saw on the play. They are getting it straight from the coaches’ mouths this morning with plays, formations, penalties and what to look for on certain things. They get to run the drills. It gives them an opportunity to be around the sport. A lot of moms and grandmas love this sport. They’ve never gotten to really experience it at a level that we tried to make it for them today.”
Family bonding didn’t stop at the Janesville mom football camp, as the team also had a grill out with dads on Saturday, Aug. 17, along with the parent meeting.
From the Simpson football camp on July 31 to now, Eastman said he is looking forward to getting the season started, especially after hosting family events and the preseason scrimmage on Friday night.
“Now it’s really into the nuts and bolts of getting ready for our regular season kickoff, which is hard to believe it’s next Friday [Aug. 30] already,” Eastman said. “Central Elkader comes to town and hopefully, we are prepared, can execute and win a football game next week.”
The Wildcats open their 2019 campaign on Friday, Aug. 30, when they host Central Elkader at Jack Bolt Field, starting at 7 p.m.