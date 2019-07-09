Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly Speakers Series on Tuesday, July 16. The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Amanda Ramthun, CWC, CHES, community health specialist, will present “Eat Well, Move More, Feel Better.” There are many factors that can affect your health. Some factors, such as genetics, cannot be changed, while others such as lifestyle and surroundings, can.
Did you know that your surroundings, such as your zip code, may have a bigger impact on your health than your genetics? Learn how you can get involved in making the healthy choice easier!
This event is free and open to all. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.