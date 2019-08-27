I belong to a CSA — that would be community-supported agriculture, a food production and distribution system that directly connects farmers and consumers.
Mine is Faux Farms by Rob and Tammy Faux, located near Tripoli. I pay up front in spring, so they have working capital to grow and deliver my share.
Not only do I receive a regular delivery of organic produce, I get to hear about the ups and downs of weather and farming.
My goal is to use each delivery before the next one comes.
Turnips. No I did not choose them — I take my share of the offerings and do my best. “Roasted Turnips with Balsamic Vinegar and Thyme” seemed like something to try. Forty minutes of roasting and turning… Tasted like Balsamic Vinegar mostly. Tough. Niece said use for mini-pumpkin displays at Halloween. Sister said her husband likes them. Some things work for me and some don’t.
Beets. Well, I found a recipe for chocolate beet cake, and it is delicious! Friend said boil the beets then peel them and that works. The cake is reddish-brown and so delicious! Some things work really well.
When I have four carrots, one turnip and one of this and that, I make vegetable soup with some of the organic chicken I have also purchased from my CSA at Faux Farms. I try to order eggs and chickens in ways that work for me. The eggs can be picked up weekly, with a bit of notice. The chickens are frozen whole, and I don’t like that. I must thaw and remove giblet sack then cook the whole thing. I try to ask as fresh are being done, that mine be cut up. One person does not eat a whole chicken at once, well, unless he is a teenager.
I use the tomatoes in tomato juice and add a cucumber too. That’s good. So is a kale smoothie with an apple, some ginger and a bit of lemon or lime juice.
Then there is zucchini. Zucchini bread with reduced sugar and with amazing added flavors — blueberries, cherries, cranberries and walnuts or almonds — and all variations thereof, mean wonderful z bread frozen for the winter as well as cupcake size for the now.
Green beans in the slow cooker — simply scrumptious and a reminder of childhood. Everybody loves green beans. Great side dish for fish and other kinds of entrees.
Asparagus? Well, occasionally for my palate. Wasn’t that a good way to say not so much?
All sorts of lettuce and other salad stuff, including radishes. Peppers and onions to use in so many things—scrambled eggs, soups, potatoes, salmon loaf, meatloaf, salads.
Salsa? Not so much for me, but greatly loved by many.
Fresh basil and other spices are not so necessary in my basic cravings from childhood — meat, potatoes and gravy with green beans and sliced tomatoes. That was a proud meal to serve, coming from a Mom and Dad who survived the Depression on much less.
Kohlrabi. Good in salads. An acquired taste for me. Eggplant. Not yet an acquired taste for me.
All possible to eat raw and fresh. Still zucchini and/or squash bread is delicious now and keeps in freezer for treats in the winter.
This season and my membership in Faux Farms means eating good now and making breads and soups for eating good all winter long. I don’t have to dig and pick or see the worms. I’ve been to the farm and know about the moveable solar fencing for keeping the chickens safe and lots of other innovations. I trust these farmers.
Might still be room for you — many versions offered to fit many needs. My deliveries are every other week as the full package was more than I could use well.