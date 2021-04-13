EchoVision has been named a 2020 Elite Performer by UScellular for the sales and operational excellence at its locations displayed throughout the year. The Elite Performer recognition is awarded annually by UScellular to its best-performing exclusive retail agents that meet specific goals across a range of categories. EchoVision is among 17 independently owned businesses across the country that received this honor for their 2020 performance.
As a 2020 Elite Performer, EchoVision will be awarded a cash bonus, recognized at a special UScellular event and provided a personalized Elite Performer award and memento. To qualify for the recognition, EchoVision had to achieve year-over-year customer growth, achieve elevated goals for revenue metrics and maintain financial and operational success.
“Being named an Elite Performer takes a commitment to excellence, and we congratulate EchoVision for this achievement,” said Matt Kasper, UScellular’s director of sales for east Iowa. “This award shows their dedication to running their business successfully while supporting an excellent wireless experience for our customers.”
An “idol” will perform at EchoVision’s Denver grand opening concert April 17. Maddie Poppe will sing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in EchoVision’s strip mall parking lot at 1022 Skyler St. in Denver. EchoVision will co-sponsor the event with media partner KCVM-FM (93.5 The Mix). Ace Hardware and Brothers Grocery also will participate.
The 23-year-old Poppe, who was born in Clarksville, was the “American Idol” season 16 winner. Social distance measures will be in place during the concert to ensure safety.
EchoVision has served UScellular customers since 2004. EchoVision has locations in Sumner, Cresco, Denver, Lisbon, Monticello and Vinton.
In addition to its company-owned retail locations, UScellular works with hundreds of agents across the country to help serve customers in both urban and rural areas. For more information about UScellular’s retail store locations, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/store-locator.