Looking to continue her athletic career fairly close to home, Waverly-Shell Rock senior Haley Eckerman found a match at the junior college level.
Eckerman signed her National Letter of Intent recently to play volleyball and run track and field at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
“It’s close to home, and once I got in contact with the track and volleyball coaches, I started thinking more about HCC,” Eckerman told Waverly Newspapers in an email.
During her senior season, Eckerman amassed 207 kills with a .262 hitting efficiency, which is third best on the team in both statistics. She also recorded 29 aces and 35 total blocks, including 15 solo stuffs, while helping guide the Go-Hawks to the state tournament before falling in four sets to West Delaware in the quarterfinals.
On the track, she specializes in the hurdles and jumps. As a junior, she had season bests of 16.29 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, 1:16.38 in the 400-meter hurdles, 14 feet, 11 inches in the long jump and 4-8 in the high jump. The novel coronavirus wiped out her senior season on the track.
She is most looking forward to returning to competition as well as the opportunity to meet new people at Hawkeye.
“I’m also excited for the classes I’m going to be taking because I’m going into the Natural Resources Management program,” she said. “I’ve been wanting to do something within that field for a long time.”
Eckerman said she learned a lot from both volleyball coach EaVon Woodin and track coach Wende Dawson while at W-SR. Some of those elements included the value of teamwork, dedication, time management and maintaining a strong work ethic.
Eckerman said her fondest memory on the volleyball court came in the 2019 Class 4A Region 3 final, a five-set victory, 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 21-25, 16-14, over Dallas Center-Grimes in the Go-Hawk gym.
“It proved that hard work pays off, and to come from behind and win, proved we were determined as a team,” she said.
She added her best memory on the track was last spring’s state meet, when her team took fourth in the shuttle-hurdle relay.
Eckerman also is musically inclined. During her senior year, she participated in chamber winds, full orchestra, pit ensemble for the musical “South Pacific,” marching band, pep band and choir, and she was also a member of the National Honors Society.
Her long-term plans include transferring to a four-year university to attain her bachelor’s degree and hopefully become a ranger in the national parks system.
“I plan to work for my spot on the court and in the lineup while at HCC,” Eckerman said.