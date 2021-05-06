I don’t have to retrace my words or my thoughts very far to reach a point where I have said or thought, “I believe.” It could be: I believe… “it is going to rain,” “the mail has arrived,” “God is good,” etc. If we stop believing altogether, we are likely dead.
What individuals believe changes. People living in ancient civilizations believed that the earth was flat. Today, most people believe the earth is round. When I was a child, most children believed Santa was real. Later they learned who Santa really was.
As a youth, I believed the miracle of the Bible really happened: Nile River turns to blood, the Red Sea divides so Israel can pass through, Jesus turns water into wine, raises Lazarus after he has been dead four days, etc. My knowledge of science and my experience now convinces me they are “stories written to convey faith experiences.”
What I am trying to say is that the words, “I believe” are commonly used to affirm that one accepts certain information or observations as being true. It is a rational decision based on current information and experience.
Interestingly, “I believe” is a key phrase for Christians. On what is this belief or faith based? The stock answer is often: The Bible. The Bible is the Word of God and therefore we ‘believe’ what it says. Being a Christian is “believing the Bible.” If the Bible has statements that just don’t seem possible or are contradictory, a true Bible believer will likely say, “You have to accept it by faith.”
Those of us who grew up in families participating in the life of a congregation likely learned basic Christian teaching as children and completed a process which led to the conclusion that we believed them to be true. Children are trusting and most will agree – confess – and rationally acknowledge “I believe!” Most people begin their faith journey with the basic rational decision that the biblical message and resulting church doctrines are true, and as a result make a commitment to follow Jesus. That was true for me. Unfortunately, because of the emphasis which the church placed on this initial step of the faith journey, many individuals assumed that this completed their faith journey. Rationally accepting certain ‘truths’ about Jesus was like receiving lifelong protection assuring one of God’s acceptance and even adding that this promised life after death. For some in the Lutheran tradition confirmation was graduation – they assumed their faith journey had been completed!
But the rational decision “I believe” is only the beginning of a faith journey for many. It certainly was for me. The congregation’s youth program, “Luther League,” was my spiritual and social center for ten years. The songs we sang were especially moving for me. “Lord, I want to be a Christian in a my heart.” “Living for Jesus a life that is true, striving to please him in all that I do.” “Come into my heart, come into my heart, Lord Jesus.” “Lord lay some soul up my heart and love that soul through me,” “I have decided to follow Jesus…no turning back, no turning back,” and many other similar songs. I loved singing these songs and feeling their energy, especially in large groups gatherings of 100 and more. This led to eight years of college and seminary in preparation for 35 years of ministry.
Thirty of those years were in East Waterloo [1958-1988] during which I was privileged to participate the racial awakening for justice. While systemic progress was limited, my personal awareness was enlightened for which I am very grateful. Those experiences and thirty years of learning about new insights in theology following my retirement have invigorated my faith journey.
The rational “I believe church doctrine to be true” has become less important to me. While I find many different ways to understand how the biblical message about Jesus can be described and all are interesting to me, I am flexible in regard to them. They are in my mind but don’t dominate. What I believe gave way to “I surrender to the spiritual energy I feel around me.” Believing gives way to surrender and trust. And the gift it gives is peace. This is a peace which passes understanding, transforms one in the depth of his/her being and gives a sense of participating in the goodness and life giving energy of all creation. Having this peace during our earthly journey, we don’t have to hope for it in some form of life after death.