Since many churches are beginning the Advent Season as a preparation for Christmas, my article will focus on the Christmas message. Most people, whether they are associated with a church or not, are familiar with a Christmas story that combines passages from Matthew, Mark and Luke into the Christmas narrative. While this is a lovely and moving story, which conveys spiritual energy, it is not about how things really happened. We really don’t know the details of Jesus’ birth. The Gospels are stories created to express what the Gospel writers had come to believe about Jesus, not necessarily who Jesus was or what he did.
I share with you a few thoughts on ‘story’ and ‘history’. In my primary classes at St. Paul’s School, we had readers with a lot of stories from Grimm’s Fairy Tales and Aesop’s Fables. I loved those books. The stories were always interesting and usually not related to reality I knew the details of the story were not true and usually were not even possible, but I learned the lessons for life which they taught. The books were powerful teaching tools.
In retrospect, I wish my teachers would have used the same approach with the Bible stories. Actually, the stories were quite similar to those of Grimm and Aesop: exciting, super human accomplishments: God writes the ten commandments on stone, Red Sea divides for people to cross, enemy’s giant soldier killed by a boy with a sling shot, walls of Jericho fall down with trumpet blasts, Jonah get swallowed by a whale and comes out alive three days later, Mary impregnated by a divine being, Jesus turns many gallons of water into wine, Jesus raises Lazarus who had been dead four days, Jesus rises from the dead on third day, Jesus physically goes up to ‘heaven’. These things don’t happen now and it is impossible to imagine they actually did happen in the distant past.
But rather than being told that these stories didn’t actually happen but were written to teach what the writers believed about how God was speaking to them and how the stories could be helpful to us, we were told that the stories were really true because they were God’s word. We were taught to ‘believe’ what seemed totally impossible. Being told to believe the story we often missed the lesson they were designed to convey. Many people still cling to the story and miss the message because they refuse to deal with reality. [I also believed in Santa Claus until I experienced reality]
Okay! This is the season of Advent and we are approaching Christmas. Is there anything to celebrate? Yes, we are going to celebrate the birth of a historical person, Jesus of Nazareth. We don’t know the date of his birth but we will follow a long tradition and honor him on December 25th. Because of the belief system the writers of the gospels built around Jesus as the spiritual Messiah, their story placed his birth in Bethlehem because of a biblical prophecy. Scholars believe since Jesus was born into a lower class of society he was likely born in Nazareth. As far as we are concerned, where he was born doesn’t make any difference. I believe in Jesus as do millions of other individuals. What we believe about Jesus varies. What we believe depends on what we have been taught, what we are experiencing in the world and what our particular need is. The church has taught and many people still believe what the gospel writers believed: Humans sinned, Jesus died as a ransom for human sin, all who believe in him have their sins forgiven and will be raised from the dead to be with God forever. The church has kept this view alive with it liturgy focused on Sin and Forgiveness.
That belief was effective as long as God was thought of as being in control of things which humans couldn’t explain. In the 21st century we know that many of the things attributed to God’s control have natural causes. Since God doesn’t play such an important part in micromanaging the world, ‘disobedience to God’ or sin has lost its power and many are looking for new ways to experience Jesus in their lives. Our civilization has serious problems. We have been unkind to the natural world and climate change is warning us that we need to change. We have been unkind to each other and we live in a dangerous world where we will destroy each other if we don’t change. What we can glean from the gospels about Jesus actual earthly life could be the point of our inspiration and empowerment.
Jesus was critical of the unjust systems of his time and spoke to reprimand them. He paid for his witness with his life and his courage inspires many who believe in him. What really stands out for me is how he loved and reached out to those in need and especially those rejected by the dominant society. His message was to ‘love one another’. Humanity is in crisis. We are separated by race, class, wealth, ideology, religion, nationalities and jealousy which even divides families.
We are about to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jesus, the one who calls out, “Follow me.” When we are serious about following Jesus and keep our focus on him, we will find the inspirations and energy to follow. As we do so, we will begin to experience the presence of the divine all around us, in the life giving earth warmed by the sun and watered by the rain, in plant and animal life, and especial in each human life. We don’t have to wish for heaven to experience God. The divine is all round us. Once our eyes are opened to experience this, spirituality has a new dimension. This life is a gift for a period of time – a gift to enjoy and to use for the benefit of all. This is the only life we have experienced as real. I invite you to use this season of Advent to celebrate and receive Jesus the Prince of Peace.