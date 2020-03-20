Edna Ruth Hoffman, age 81, of Janesville, Iowa, died Thursday, March 19, at Denver Sunset Home in Denver, Iowa.
Edna was born on June 10, 1938, in Bremer County, Iowa, the daughter of Edwin and Marie (Richmann) Tiedt. Edna graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1956. On December 16, 1956, Edna was united in marriage to LeRoy Hoffman at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Readlyn. During her life she worked as a Publication Printer for Shield Bantam in Waverly and Matt Parrott and Sons in Waterloo.
Edna was currently a member at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly and formerly a member at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville. Her greatest enjoyment in life was time with family, especially making divinity with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for the sweets and homemade bread she baked. Other ways she passed her time included crocheting, knitting, bowling, and golfing.
Edna’s memory is honored by: a son, Brian (Diana) Hoffman of Janesville; five grandchildren, Shawn (Angela) Nicklaus, Justin (Megan Albright) Nicklaus, Rachael (Josh) Jacque, Michael Nicklaus, and Jason (Misty) Hoffman; seven great-grandchildren, Courtney, Anthony, Shyanne, Shaylynn, Daniel, Lucas, and Nova; and a sister, Berdine Chandler of Adair, Iowa. She was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, a daughter, Lynn Schmidt; and a brother, Wilbert Tiedt.
In accordance with the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control, there will be restrictions to attendance. According to the recommendation, gatherings are limited to a total of 10 people at one time. Services will be limited to family only and held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23rd at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver with Reverend Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Janesville, Iowa. Please consider reaching out to the Hoffman family remotely. Memorials may be directed to the family and will be donated to Denver Sunset Home. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com