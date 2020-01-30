Biermann makes Carthage dean’s list for fall 2019
KENOSHA, Wis. — Carthage College has named Claire Biermann from Tripoli to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2019 semester.
Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Reyerson, Schultz named to 2019 fall Dean’s List at Luther
DECORAH — Grace Reyerson, Luther College junior, and Ashley Schultz, sophomore of Waverly, has been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List.
Luther College’s fall 2019 Dean’s List includes 682 students; 155 first-years, 140 sophomores, 152 juniors and 234 seniors. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).
Sprain included in Central fall Dean’s List
PELLA — Ryan Sprain, a Central College student from Waverly, has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
