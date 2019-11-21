Mugan recognized for Study Away photo submission at Wartburg College
WAVERLY — Anna Mugan, of Waverly, was one of three Wartburg College students recognized for the photos they took while participating in study away opportunities through the college.
Mugan earned first place in Wartburg’s annual Study Away Photo Contest for her photo, “Gondola in Venice,” taken in Venice, Italy.
Mugan, a graphic design major, took her picture while spending May Term in Venice for a drawing and painting class.
Here is what Mugan had to say about her photo:
“This photo was taken from the Ponte dell’Accademia bridge in Venice. I remember walking through the narrow, crowded alleys, and every time that I would walk to the grand canal I would just stop and enjoy the beautiful view,” Mugan wrote when submitting the photo. “It was one of the things that I loved most about Venice. Walking through crowds of people and shops could be stressful, but every time I came to a scenic view like the one in this photo, everything slowed down.”
The winning photos will be installed on campus at a time and location yet to be determined. To see the rest of the student submissions, visit www.wartburg.edu/study-away.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,505 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.
Brunscheon performs in UI School of Music’s Choral Collage
IOWA CITY – Cassidy Brunscheon, of Readlyn, was one of about 150 University of Iowa students to perform in the UI School of Music’s annual Choral Collage staged late last month inside the award-winning Voxman Music Building.
Brunscheon performed as a Alto in the Camerata Singers.
Performance is a core component of all of the academic programs at the UI School of Music. It’s more than 30 ensembles, large and small, are filled with students pursuing their passion for making music on and off campus. The University of Iowa takes pride in the quality of our ensembles, but most of all, we care about the achievement of our students.
Steck awarded degree from Palmer
DAVENPORT — Von Steck of Denver, graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport on Oct. 25, 2019.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, San Jose, California, and Port Orange, Florida.