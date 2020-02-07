Kirkwood announces Dean’s List honors
CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below.
Nashua: Moriah Groothuis
Shell Rock: Noah Guthrie
Waverly: Autumn Bigelow
Mount Mercy students named to Fall 2019 Dean’s List
CEDAR RAPIDS — The following student(s) are named to Mount Mercy University’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
Shell Rock: Courtney Hoffman
Sumner: Cassandra Forsythe
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy's 1,800+ students come from around the globe, creating a vibrant, diverse and open-minded campus community.
Loftus graduates from Rochester Community and Technical College
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Whitney Loftus, of Denver, recently graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) at the end of Fall Semester 2019. Whitney received Associate of Arts for Liberal Arts and Sciences .
The College’s Commencement Ceremony will be held on May 14, 2020 in the Regional Sports Center. Fall 2019 graduates will be recognized, along with Spring and Summer 2020 candidates. A video of the 2020 Commencement Ceremony will be available for review beginning in June at www.rctc.edu/graduation/.
About Rochester Community and Technical CollegeRochester Community and Technical College is Minnesota's oldest — and one of the nation's oldest, original community colleges.

Liekwieg earns distinction at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,300 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for fall 2019.
The area student on the honor roll is Lilian C. Liekweg, of Janesville.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
WSU enrolls about 16,000 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.

Ivey earns fall BVU degree
STORM LAKE — Emily Ivey, of Waverly, earned a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in human resource management and business with a concentration in marketing at the completion of the Fall 2019 term at Buena Vista University.
Gonnerman earns BVU Dean’s List honor
STORM LAKE — Marshall Gonnerman, of Waverly, earned Dean’s List recognition for the 2019 fall term at Buena Vista University.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Wilson earned BVU master’s degree at fall ceremony
STORM LAKE — Courtney Wilson, of Waverly, earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership at the completion of the Fall 2019 term at Buena Vista University.
About Buena Vista University
Since 1891, Buena Vista University has prepared students for lifelong success and blends liberal arts with real-world applications.