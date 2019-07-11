Four Waverly residents named to Dean’s List at Luther College
DECORAH, Iowa—Four residents of Waverly, Iowa, have been named to Luther College 2019 spring semester Dean’s List: Hannah Reuss, Luther College senior; Grace Reyerson, junior; Ashley Schultz and Samantha Snyder, sophomores.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D). Luther College’s spring 2019 Dean’s List includes 703 students; 73 first-years, 154 sophomores, 152 juniors and 324 seniors.
UnityPoint-Allen College names Dean’s List honorees
WATERLOO – The administration and faculty of Allen College are pleased to congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the spring semester of the 2018 — 2019 academic year.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Denver: Alexis Davis, Medical Imaging — CT
Plainfield: Miranda Quigley, Public Health, and John Ruehs, Nursing--BSN
Shell Rock: Josie Meier, Nursing--BSN
Waverly: James Behrens, Radiography, and Allison Ogden, Nursing--BSN
Locals on Drake Dean’s List
DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the Deans’ and President’s Lists at Drake University.
Janesville: Gillian Gergen, Deans’ List
Waverly: Ellie Seward, Deans’ List
To be eligible for the Deans’ list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2019 semester at Drake.
To be eligible for the President’s list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2019 semester at Drake.
ECC announces 2019 Spring Term Dean’s List
IOWA FALLS — One hundred twenty-eight students were named to the Spring 2019 (January to May) Dean’s List at Ellsworth Community College.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the Spring 2019 semester. (Note: Developmental courses do not count towards GPA.) Part-time students are not included in this list.
Some students asked to have their name withheld from media and the public in keeping with their rights under the Family Education Rights & Privacy Act of 1974 (Buckley Amendment). The staff and administration congratulate these students for their academic excellence.
- Students are listed below by hometown; those with an asterisk () after their name earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Waverly: Maegan Bird and Nicole Galligan
Mount Mercy University students named to Spring 2019 Dean’s List
CEDAR RAPIDS — The following student(s) are named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2019 Dean’s List.
Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
Shell Rock: Courtney Hoffman, Journalism
Sumner: Cassandra Forsythe, Psychology
Paulson receives degree from Western Governors Univ.
SALT LAKE CITY — Sarah Paulson, of Waverly, has earned her MBA, Healthcare Management degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
The online, nonprofit university held its 70th (Orlando, Florida); 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); and 72nd (Anaheim, California) commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.
WGU has recognized 13,244 undergraduate and 8,930 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees in the last six months. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 4 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 7 months.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter; allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.