Robbins earns honor roll recognition at Dixie State
ST. GEORGE, Utah — In a display of academic achievement, 18 percent of Dixie State University students earned President’s and Dean’s List recognition for the Fall 2019 semester.
Specifically, 1,978 students were included on the university’s honor rolls, with 816 students on the President’s List and 1,162 on the Dean’s List. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the President’s List and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Carlie Robbins, of Waverly, was among the 1,978 students awarded inclusion on the honor roll for the Fall 2019 semester.
“On behalf of the University, I’d like to commend all of our students whose hard work and dedication to academic excellence have earned them placement on the President’s and Dean’s Lists,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, vice president of academic affairs, said. “The university’s active learning environment prepares students to succeed in the workforce and graduate programs, and I am proud of our honor roll students for taking full advantage of the opportunities available here at Dixie State.”
Over the last decade alone, Dixie State has expanded its programs from 20 degrees to 60, representing a 200 percent increase. By offering four master’s, 45 bachelor’s and 11 associate degree programs, the university provides a comprehensive education in a variety of fields to prepare students for the careers of their dreams. Additionally, with a student-to-faculty ratio of 21:1, Dixie State extends its students a personalized learning environment where professors know their names and have a vested interest in their academic success.
To learn more about Dixie State University, visit dixie.edu.
Spears named to Mercy College of Health Sciences President’s List
DES MOINES — Breanna Spears, of Waverly, has been named to the President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.
To learn more about the health science programs offered at Mercy College, visit our website at www.mchs.edu. Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
Funk named to Clarke dean’s list
DUBUQUE — Cody Funk, of Tripoli, was named to the Dean’s List at Clarke University for the Fall 2019 semester.
The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Clarke University is located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa. The University believes learning is lifelong and life-changing. Our community inspires intellectual curiosity, cultural engagement, professional preparedness, spiritual exploration, and a commitment to contributing to the common good in a global society. Academic offerings include over 50 undergraduate majors and minors, 10 pre-professional programs, and six graduate degree programs.
ECC announces 2019 Fall Term Dean’s List
IOWA FALLS — One hundred thirty-six students were named to the Fall 2019 (August to December) Dean’s List at Ellsworth Community College. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the Fall 2019 semester (Note: Developmental courses do not count towards GPA.) Part-time students are not included in this list. Some students asked to have their name withheld from media and the public in keeping with their rights under the Family Education Rights & Privacy Act of 1974 (Buckley Amendment). The ECC staff and administration congratulate these students for their academic excellence.
- Students are listed below by hometown; those with an asterisk () after their name earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
- Janesville: Samuel Seedorff
Nashua: Madison Stille
Sumner: Megan Larsen
Downing named to NW Mo. State president’s list
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University has announced the students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2019 fall semester.
Included on the President’s List is Briley A. Downing, of Nashua.
To be included on the Academic Honor Roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the trimester.